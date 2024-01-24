IPO investors call for rules to keep anchors from selling early
Investors in US IPOs are demanding equal treatment in the rules around how stock is allocated to anchor investors, according to a survey by KKR Capital Markets. 87% of institutional investors believe anchor investors should be required to hold onto their shares for a specified period after listing.
