IPO listing: Kronox Lab Sciences share price debuts at ₹165, a 21% premium to issue price
Kronox Lab Sciences share price had a strong debut on the stock exchanges with a 21% premium to the issue price. The IPO was oversubscribed by 117.25 times, with the NII portion at 301.92 times, QIB at 89.03 times, and retail investors at 52.24 times.
Kronox Lab Sciences IPO listing: Kronox Lab Sciences share price witnessed a robust debut on the bourses today, June 10, 2024. The stock listed at ₹164.95, a 21 percent premium to issue price of ₹136 on the NSE. Meanwhile, on the BSE, it debuted at ₹165, up 21.32 percent or ₹29 from the IPO price.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started