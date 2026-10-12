IPO lock-in expiry: $24 bn worth of shares set to unlock on D-Street from Oct 2026 to Jan 2027 —What investors must know

As many as 99 companies are set to see their pre-listing shareholder lock-in periods expire between 12 October 2026, and 29 January 2027, potentially making shares worth approximately $24 billion eligible for trading, according to an analysis by Nuvama Institutional Equities.

The upcoming lock-in expiries cover companies listed up to 8 October 2026, and include both promoter and non-promoter shareholders. However, the total value represents shares becoming eligible for trading after the lock-in period ends and does not indicate the actual amount of stock that will enter the market.

A significant portion of the eligible shares is held by promoters and promoter groups, who may choose to retain their holdings rather than sell them. Nevertheless, the expiries could increase the available supply of shares and influence trading activity, particularly in stocks where a substantial proportion of outstanding equity becomes eligible for trading.

Nuvama Institutional Equities has analysed the lock-in expiry schedules across three key periods — one month, three months and six months — highlighting companies whose shares are set to become eligible for trading between October 2026 and January 2027.

IPO lock-in expiry in October 2026: Companies to watch Several companies are scheduled to see their one-month and three-month lock-in periods expire during October. The dates and share quantities identified by Nuvama Institutional Equities are listed below.

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Among these companies, Xtranet Technologies stands out because the scheduled unlock represents 38% of its outstanding shares, according to Nuvama's figures. The actual market impact will depend on the shareholders involved and the extent to which they choose to sell.

November 2026 IPO lock-in expiry: Companies with sizeable share unlocks November will see lock-in expiries across companies in sectors including renewable energy, healthcare, logistics, jewellery, dairy and financial services.

Horizon Industrial Parks has the largest disclosed share quantity in this November list, at 97 million shares, followed by Manipal Health Enterprises at 35 million shares and Shiprocket at 37 million shares. The percentage of outstanding equity becoming eligible for trading, however, is only one of several factors investors need to consider when assessing potential supply pressure.

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Six-month lock-in expiry in November OnEMI Technology Solution is notable in this group, with 66 million shares, representing 39% of its outstanding equity, scheduled to become eligible for trading on 9 November.

December 2026 IPO lock-in expiry: CMR Green Technologies and Hexagon Nutrition in focus CMR Green Technologies has 142 million shares, representing 65% of its outstanding equity, scheduled to expire on 9 December. Hexagon Nutrition follows on 15 December, with 67 million shares, or 54% of its outstanding equity, becoming eligible for trading.

January 2027 IPO lock-in expiry: SBI Funds Management, Lohia Corp and others January has several significant scheduled lock-in expiries, including those of SBI Funds Management, Laser Power & Infra, Kusumgar and CSM Technologies.

SBI Funds Management has the largest disclosed January unlock in this schedule, with 1,428 million shares, equivalent to 70% of its outstanding equity, listed for 18 January. Laser Power & Infra has 78 million shares, or 55% of outstanding equity, scheduled to become eligible for trading on the same date.

Kusumgar also features twice in the January schedule, with 63 million shares, representing 60% of its outstanding equity, scheduled for 14 January. CSM Technologies and Advit Jewels have 55% and 53% of their outstanding equity, respectively, listed for lock-in expiry on 4 January.