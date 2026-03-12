IPO lock-in expiry for BCCL, Fractal & 86 other companies to release ₹6.6 lakh crore worth of shares in 3 months

As tensions in the Middle East rise and crude oil prices fluctuate, the secondary market is experiencing increased volatility, with a large volume of shares expected to release into the market in the upcoming months. A report from Nuvama Wealth Management indicates that the lock-in periods for pre-listing investors in 88 recently listed companies will end between March 11 and June 29, 2026, potentially freeing shares valued at nearly $72 billion (approximately ₹6.6 lakh crore).

Once the lock-in restrictions are lifted, these shares will be eligible for trading, although the brokerage pointed out that it is unlikely that all of them will be sold, as a significant amount is owned by promoters and promoter group entities who tend to hold long-term positions.

The news arrives during a period when the primary market is experiencing varied performance after listings. Statistics indicate that almost 66% of IPOs launched in 2026 are now trading under their initial offering price, demonstrating careful investor sentiment in light of wider market unpredictability.

1-month share lock-in expiry In the short term, multiple companies will see their one-month lock-in periods come to an end. On March 16, shares of Fractal Analytics valued at approximately 7 million (about 4% of the total outstanding shares) will be allowed for trading, coinciding with nearly 18 million shares (7%) of Aye Finance also becoming available.

Later in March, around 3 million shares (4%) of Gaudium IVF and Women Health will be released on March 27, followed by close to 2 million shares (7%) of PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery and nearly 4 million shares (4%) of Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions on March 30. In April, about 4 million shares (3%) of Omnitech Engineering will be eligible for trading starting April 1.

3-month share lock-in expiry In the upcoming three months, 16 companies are set to experience their three-month lock-in expirations. Among them is Wakefit Innovations, where approximately 15 million shares (around 5% of total equity) will be available for sale starting March 11.

Furthermore, around 9 million shares (2%) of Park Medi World will have restrictions lifted on March 16, while roughly 7 million shares (1%) of ICICI Prudential AMC will be tradable beginning March 17. Other firms such as Bharat Coking Coal, Shadowfax Technologies, Fractal Analytics, Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions, and Gaudium IVF and Women Health will also see smaller portions of their equity gradually unlocked during this timeframe.

As lock-in periods come to an end, more tradable shares become available; however, experts point out that the true effect on stock prices will hinge on the decisions of early investors regarding whether to sell their shares or maintain their investments.