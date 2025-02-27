IPO lick-in expiry: Four companies are slated to have pre-listing shareholder lock-ins lifted in the next 30 days, potentially freeing up shares amounting to $265 million. According to a report by domestic brokerage Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research, Dr Agarwal's Health Care, Ajax Engineering, Hexaware Technologies, and Quality Power Electrical will see a one-month lock-in expiry.

The value pertains to the total lock-up opening shares, but it’s important to note that not all of

these shares will come for sale as a sizable portion of these shares are also held by Promoter & Group.