IPO lick-in expiry: Four companies are slated to have pre-listing shareholder lock-ins lifted in the next 30 days, potentially freeing up shares amounting to $265 million. According to a report by domestic brokerage Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research, Dr Agarwal's Health Care, Ajax Engineering, Hexaware Technologies, and Quality Power Electrical will see a one-month lock-in expiry.
The value pertains to the total lock-up opening shares, but it’s important to note that not all of
these shares will come for sale as a sizable portion of these shares are also held by Promoter & Group.
The lock-in period for an initial public offering (IPO) is a specified duration during which certain investors are prohibited from selling their shares. These lock-in regulations aim to maintain stability in the stock price and give the company a chance to establish itself in the market post-IPO. The IPO lock-in period varies for promoters, anchor investors and non-promoter groups.
