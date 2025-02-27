Mint Market

IPO lock-in expiry for Hexaware Tech, Ajax Engg, 2 other companies to release over $250 million worth of shares in March

Nikita Prasad
Published27 Feb 2025, 08:39 PM IST
IPO lick-in expiry: Four companies are slated to have pre-listing shareholder lock-ins lifted in the next 30 days, potentially freeing up shares amounting to $265 million. According to a report by domestic brokerage Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research, Dr Agarwal's Health Care, Ajax Engineering, Hexaware Technologies, and Quality Power Electrical will see a one-month lock-in expiry.

 

The value pertains to the total lock-up opening shares, but it’s important to note that not all of

these shares will come for sale as a sizable portion of these shares are also held by Promoter & Group.

The lock-in period for an initial public offering (IPO) is a specified duration during which certain investors are prohibited from selling their shares. These lock-in regulations aim to maintain stability in the stock price and give the company a chance to establish itself in the market post-IPO. The IPO lock-in period varies for promoters, anchor investors and non-promoter groups.

First Published:27 Feb 2025, 08:39 PM IST
