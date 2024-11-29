A wave of IPO lock-in expiries is set to hit the market, with NTPC Green Energy, Swiggy, Sagility, and 47 other companies slated to have their pre-listing shareholder lock-ins lifted, according to a report released by Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research. This is likely to result in the freeing up of shares amounting to $13.9 billion in the secondary market between November 28 and January 31. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research, these shares represent holdings previously restricted from trading due to mandatory lock-in agreements. However, "not all of these shares will come for sale as a sizable portion of these shares are held by Promoter & Group," the report clarifies.

The lock-in period for an IPO is a set time when certain investors cannot sell their shares. This rule helps keep the stock price stable and gives the company time to settle into the market after going public. The lock-in period differs for promoters, anchor investors, and other shareholders.

Recent IPOs with lock-in period openings Month-wise breakdown of IPOs as per the report:

One-month share lock-in opening Afcons Infrastructure, ACME Solar Holdings, Niva Bupa Health Insurance, NTPC Green Energy, Sagility India, Swiggy and Zinka Logistics will see one-month lock-in expiry of shares. Some 65 million shares (3% of outstanding equity) of Swiggy will exit the pre-IPO lock on December 11, shows the report.

Three-month share lock-in opening A total of 24 companies will see their three-month IPO lock-in expiry. These include Premier Energies, Ecos (India) Mobility, Baazar Style, Gala Precision, Shree Tirupati Balajee, Kross, Bajaj Housing Finance, Tolins Tyres, P N Gadgil Jewellers, Northern Arc Capital, Western Carriers, Arkade Developers, Manba Finance, KRN Heat Exchanger, Diffusion Engineers, Garuda Construction and Engg, Hyundai Motor India, Deepak Builders & Engineers, Waaree Energies, Godavari Biorefineries, Afcons Infrastructure and Swiggy.

Five & Six-month share lock-in opening Awfis Space Solutions, Kronox Lab Sciences, Le Travenues Technology, DEE Development Engineers, Stanley Lifestyles, Akme Fintrade, Allied Blenders and Distillers, Vraj Iron and Steel, Bansal Wire Industries, Emcure Pharmaceuticals and Sanstar Limited will see their five-month or six-month IPO lock-in opening over next two months.

1 year & above share lock-in opening Five companies, namely Flair Writing Inds, DOMS Industries, Happy Forging, Azad Engineering and Epack Durables will see a one-year lock-in expiry for their IPO shares.

Additionally, Vintage Coffee And Beverages, Cyient DLM, ideaForge Technology, HMA Agro Inds, Senco Gold, Utkarsh Small Fin and Netweb Tech will see 1.5 years and beyond share lock-in opening.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.