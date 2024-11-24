Markets
IPO lottery: Did your lucky pick weather the Q2 storm?
Mayur Bhalerao , Manjul Paul 7 min read 24 Nov 2024, 12:42 PM IST
Summary
- A Mint analysis of the 14 biggest IPOs and 14 massively oversubscribed offerings this year reveals a sobering truth: only 41% lived up to the hype in the September quarter, the first earning season for most of them.
India's IPO market is experiencing a landmark year, with a staggering ₹1.21 trillion raised across 72 listings so far, reflecting strong investor sentiment. With high-profile initial public offerings stealing the spotlight and others grabbing huge interest from investors, a select few also made triumphant market debuts.
