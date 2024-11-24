IPO lottery: Did your lucky pick weather the Q2 storm?

Why newly listed stocks are more volatile

Newly listed companies are required to disclose their financial results for the quarter or financial year immediately succeeding the period of the financial statements included in the offer document. “Timeline for this disclosure depends on three factors: within 45 days with respect to their quarterly results, within 60 days with respect to their annual results, and within 21 days from the date of listing for each of the foregoing periods," said Arka Mookerjee, Partner at JSA Advocates & Solicitors.