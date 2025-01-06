(Bloomberg) -- Dealmakers are eyeing a revival in Asia’s initial public offerings in 2025 as India’s pipeline remains robust and a recovery in Hong Kong takes hold.
New-share sales in India are expected to surpass last year’s record of $20.7 billion, as a resilient economy and strong demand from mutual funds buoy a stock boom. Meanwhile, mainland-listed companies’ share offerings in Hong Kong will likely boost the city’s IPO market as onshore deals, which once dominated the region’s volumes, lag.
“We are starting to see a lot of activity around requests for proposal for 2025,” with many of the deals related to the mainland-to-Hong Kong theme, said Aaron Oh, head of Asia-Pacific equity capital markets at UBS Group AG.
Here are some of the potentially large new-share sales to watch in Asia this year.
