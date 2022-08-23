IPO market faces worst year in two decades. ‘Really hard pill to swallow’

In May, Bausch + Lomb Corp. went public when virtually no one else was doing so, and investors were largely uninterested. The eye-care company priced its stock at $18 a share, far below its expectations. It commanded a valuation of about $6.3 billion, less than half of what the company had been hoping to reach just months earlier, people familiar with the matter said. A company spokeswoman declined to comment. Now the stock trades around $15.50 a share.