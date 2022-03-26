IPO market plunges 70% as higher rates, war curb risk appetite

About $65 billion has been raised via IPOs around the world in 2022, down 70% from $219 billion in the first three months of last year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That puts the global market on track for the lowest quarterly proceeds since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. Still, companies such as renewable-energy provider Plenitude and skin-care business Galderma are lining up to test investors’ appetite for new shares in the coming months.