IPO market set for a busy week; 4 firms to raise 4,500 cr via public offer

The primary market is set for a busy week starting October 31 to November 4 as a total of four companies have lined up to launch their initial public offering (IPO). These 4 IPOs cumulatively plan to raise about ₹4,500 crore. These IPOs belong to diverse segments such as FMCG, healthcare, financial services, and cables & wires segments. Post their IPO issue, the companies will be listed on BSE and NSE. So far this year, the IPO market witnessed a bittersweet journey due to extreme volatility in broader markets as investors' sentiments have been chaotic amidst recession fears that are escalated from macroeconomic uncertainties.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}