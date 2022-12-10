IPO markets set for a busy week ahead; 3 IPOs to raise over 1,857 cr

The IPO market is set to have a busy week ahead with three companies launching their public offer to raise around ₹1,857.95 crore. These three IPOs come from a diverse sector, giving investors ample of opportunities to place their bets. Apart from these three IPOs, the week will also witness the market debut of Uniparts India. IPO markets have witnessed a roller coaster ride so far this year due to volatile markets and macroeconomic uncertainties, however, that did not stop the flow of public offers in the market.

