IPO News: 4 companies, including Carlsberg beer, get nod from SEBI —what is the issue size for each?

The primary market is set for another round of activity, with four companies, including Danish brewing major Carlsberg's India unit, receiving regulatory observations from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for their proposed initial public offerings (IPOs).

Carlsberg India Ltd, TMC Transformers (India) Ltd, Ujin Pharma Ltd and Matangi Rubber Ltd received Sebi's observations between 28 September and 1 October, according to the regulator's latest update. The companies had submitted their draft offer documents between May and July.

Carlsberg India takes another step towards IPO Carlsberg India's Sebi clearance marks a key milestone for the Indian subsidiary of Danish brewing giant Carlsberg Group as it prepares to tap the domestic equity markets.

The company had submitted its draft IPO papers to Sebi through the confidential pre-filing route on 1 July. Under this mechanism, companies can submit their draft offer documents to the regulator for review without immediately making commercially sensitive information available to the public.

Carlsberg's proposed listing comes as multinational companies increasingly explore India's equity markets. South Korean companies Hyundai Motor India and LG Electronics India have already completed their listings, highlighting the growing interest among global businesses in unlocking value through their Indian subsidiaries.

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TMC Transformers plans ₹ 550 crore fresh issue TMC Transformers (India) Ltd is planning a ₹550 crore IPO comprising entirely a fresh issue of equity shares, with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component.

The company intends to deploy the proceeds primarily towards capital expenditure for a greenfield Extra High Voltage (EHV) transformer manufacturing facility at Halol in Gujarat. The proposed facility is expected to have an installed capacity of 78,000 MVA.

A portion of the IPO proceeds will also be allocated towards incremental working capital requirements, while the remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Ujin Pharma IPO to include fresh issue and OFS Ujin Pharma's proposed IPO will have both a fresh issue and an offer-for-sale component. The issue comprises a fresh issuance of 1.18 crore equity shares and an OFS of 72.82 lakh shares by promoters Jinesh Rasiklal Sheth and Umang Ketan Mehta.

The Mumbai-based pharmaceutical company plans to use part of the fresh issue proceeds to strengthen its subsidiaries. It proposes to invest ₹61.7 crore in Altra Agro-Chem and another ₹21.6 crore in Altra Pharma-Chem through subscription to equity shares.

Following these investments, both entities are expected to become subsidiaries of Ujin Pharma.

Matangi Rubber also gets Sebi observations Matangi Rubber Ltd has also received Sebi's observations for its proposed IPO, according to the regulator's latest update.

The latest clearances add to the pipeline of companies preparing to access India's primary market, which has remained active with a steady flow of new IPO proposals.

What Sebi's observations mean for the IPOs Sebi's observations represent an important regulatory milestone, allowing the companies to move ahead with preparations for their respective public issues, subject to applicable regulatory requirements.

However, receiving Sebi observations does not mean that the IPOs will necessarily open immediately. Companies still need to complete the remaining procedural and regulatory requirements before launching their public issues.