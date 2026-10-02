IPO News: 4 companies, including Carlsberg beer, get nod from SEBI —what is the issue size for each?

The primary market is set for another round of activity, with four companies, including Danish brewing major Carlsberg's India unit, receiving regulatory observations from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for their proposed initial public offerings (IPOs).

Carlsberg India Ltd, TMC Transformers (India) Ltd, Ujin Pharma Ltd and Matangi Rubber Ltd received Sebi's observations between 28 September and 1 October, according to the regulator's latest update. The companies had submitted their draft offer documents between May and July.

Advertisement

Carlsberg India takes another step towards IPO Carlsberg India's Sebi clearance marks a key milestone for the Indian subsidiary of Danish brewing giant Carlsberg Group as it prepares to tap the domestic equity markets.

The company had submitted its draft IPO papers to Sebi through the confidential pre-filing route on 1 July. Under this mechanism, companies can submit their draft offer documents to the regulator for review without immediately making commercially sensitive information available to the public.

Carlsberg's proposed listing comes as multinational companies increasingly explore India's equity markets. South Korean companies Hyundai Motor India and LG Electronics India have already completed their listings, highlighting the growing interest among global businesses in unlocking value through their Indian subsidiaries.

Also Read | Anthropic eyes November IPO despite $42 billion loss

TMC Transformers plans ₹ 550 crore fresh issue TMC Transformers (India) Ltd is planning a ₹550 crore IPO comprising entirely a fresh issue of equity shares, with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component.

Advertisement

The company intends to deploy the proceeds primarily towards capital expenditure for a greenfield Extra High Voltage (EHV) transformer manufacturing facility at Halol in Gujarat. The proposed facility is expected to have an installed capacity of 78,000 MVA.

A portion of the IPO proceeds will also be allocated towards incremental working capital requirements, while the remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Ujin Pharma IPO to include fresh issue and OFS Ujin Pharma's proposed IPO will have both a fresh issue and an offer-for-sale component. The issue comprises a fresh issuance of 1.18 crore equity shares and an OFS of 72.82 lakh shares by promoters Jinesh Rasiklal Sheth and Umang Ketan Mehta.

The Mumbai-based pharmaceutical company plans to use part of the fresh issue proceeds to strengthen its subsidiaries. It proposes to invest ₹61.7 crore in Altra Agro-Chem and another ₹21.6 crore in Altra Pharma-Chem through subscription to equity shares.

Advertisement

Following these investments, both entities are expected to become subsidiaries of Ujin Pharma.

Matangi Rubber also gets Sebi observations Matangi Rubber Ltd has also received Sebi's observations for its proposed IPO, according to the regulator's latest update.

The latest clearances add to the pipeline of companies preparing to access India's primary market, which has remained active with a steady flow of new IPO proposals.

What Sebi's observations mean for the IPOs Sebi's observations represent an important regulatory milestone, allowing the companies to move ahead with preparations for their respective public issues, subject to applicable regulatory requirements.

However, receiving Sebi observations does not mean that the IPOs will necessarily open immediately. Companies still need to complete the remaining procedural and regulatory requirements before launching their public issues.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.