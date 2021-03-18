IPO of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Nazara Tech: Latest GMP to what brokerages say

"This is the first company in online gaming space to be listed and hence there is no domestic peers for the company for comparison. The IPO is valued at 12.6x of FY20 EV to sales, which looks to be at higher compared to some of global gaming companies like Tencent Holdings and Electronic Arts. However, considering huge potential to grow in topline hereon, which is evident from 1HFY21 revenue, the issue looks to be reasonably valued. Tencent Holdings and Electronic Arts trade at 5.5-6x of CY22E on EV/sales and considering 35-40% revenue growth for NTL over FY20-FY23E, EV/sales valuations look comfortable. Hence, we recommend SUBSCRIBE to the issue."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}