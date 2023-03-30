Home / Markets / Ipo /  IPO pipeline for FY24 remains strong, 54 firms likely to raise 76,189 cr
Back

IPO pipeline for FY24 remains strong, 54 firms likely to raise 76,189 cr

1 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 03:32 PM IST Pooja Sitaram Jaiswar
Overall, in FY23, a total of 37 companies launched their IPO to raise ₹52,116 crore --- halved as against fundraising of all-time high of ₹1,11,547 crore with 53 IPOs in FY22. (PTI)Premium
Overall, in FY23, a total of 37 companies launched their IPO to raise 52,116 crore --- halved as against fundraising of all-time high of 1,11,547 crore with 53 IPOs in FY22. (PTI)

About 54 firms have received Sebi's approval and are looking to raise up to 76,189 crore. They are most likely to hit market in FY24. Another 19 companies are awaiting the market watchdog's approval while looking to raise 32,940 crore.

The financial year FY24 is just around the corner and the pipeline for the initial public offering (IPO) market looks strong. Prime Database on Thursday said, 54 companies proposing to raise a huge 76,189 crore are presently holding SEBI approval. Also, another 19 companies are awaiting the market watchdog's approval while looking to raise 32,940 crore.

As per the Prime Database, out of these 3 companies, 4 are NATCs which are looking to raise roughly 8,100 crore.

Pranav Haldea, Managing Director, of PRIME Database Group said, "though, with weakness still prevailing in the secondary market, because of a combination of domestic and foreign factors, IPO activity is likely to remain muted for the first couple of quarters."

Haldea added, "we may see some smaller-sized IPOs. However, it will be a while before we see larger sized deals, especially in light of lack of sustained interest from FPIs."

Prime Database also revealed that during the financial year 2022-23, 68 companies filed their offer document with SEBI for approval (in comparison to 144 in 2021-22) including the first ‘pre-filing’ case of Tata Play in December 2022. On the other hand, 37 companies looking to raise nearly 52,060 crore let their approval lapse in 2022-23, 12 companies looking to raise 10,386 crore withdrew their offer document and SEBI returned the offer document of a further 9 companies looking to raise 20,330 crore.

Overall, in FY23, a total of 37 companies launched their IPO to raise 52,116 crore --- halved as against fundraising of all-time high of 1,11,547 crore with 53 IPOs in FY22.

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout