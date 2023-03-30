IPO pipeline for FY24 remains strong, 54 firms likely to raise 76,189 cr

IPO pipeline for FY24 remains strong, 54 firms likely to raise ₹76,189 cr1 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 03:32 PM IST
About 54 firms have received Sebi's approval and are looking to raise up to ₹76,189 crore. They are most likely to hit market in FY24. Another 19 companies are awaiting the market watchdog's approval while looking to raise ₹32,940 crore.
The financial year FY24 is just around the corner and the pipeline for the initial public offering (IPO) market looks strong. Prime Database on Thursday said, 54 companies proposing to raise a huge ₹76,189 crore are presently holding SEBI approval. Also, another 19 companies are awaiting the market watchdog's approval while looking to raise ₹32,940 crore.
