IPO pipeline for FY24 remains strong, 54 firms likely to raise 76,189 cr

Prime Database also revealed that during the financial year 2022-23, 68 companies filed their offer document with SEBI for approval (in comparison to 144 in 2021-22) including the first ‘pre-filing’ case of Tata Play in December 2022. On the other hand, 37 companies looking to raise nearly ₹52,060 crore let their approval lapse in 2022-23, 12 companies looking to raise ₹10,386 crore withdrew their offer document and SEBI returned the offer document of a further 9 companies looking to raise ₹20,330 crore.