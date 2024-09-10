PN Gadgil Jewellers' IPO: A glittering prospect?
Summary
- PNG's strong brand and multi-channel strategy position it well for India's growing jewellery market, but investors should carefully assess sector risks before investing.
Maharashtra-based PN Gadgil Jewellers (PNG), a prominent player in the organized jewellery market, kicked off its three-day initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday, aiming to raise a substantial ₹1,100 crore. The price band has been set at ₹456 to ₹480 apiece, with a fresh issue component of up to ₹850 crore, which will be used to fuel expansion in Maharashtra and reduce debt.