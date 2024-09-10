PN Gadgil Jewellers' IPO: A glittering prospect?

“Post-IPO, PNG Jewellers aims to expand its store count to 60-65 in Maharashtra within two years, solidifying its position as the state's number one player," said Saurabh Gadgil, managing director of PNG Jewellers, in an interaction with Mint. “This growth will be accompanied by a focus on consolidating its presence in metros, tier 1, and tier 2 cities, with a target of growing its top line to ₹12,000- ₹13,000 crore."