IPO pulse grips D-Street: ₹2.59 lakh crore gathered by 5 issues in week-long subscription frenzy
IPO pulse gripped investors on D-Street as bids worth ₹2.59 lakh crore were placed in the five recently closed mainboard issues, with Tata Technologies IPO garnering the biggest share.
Investors on D-Street placed bids worth a total of ₹2.59 lakh crore in the five recently concluded mainboard initial public offerings (IPOs). The week-long bidding frenzy gripped investors as the five companies -Tata Technologies Ltd., Gandhar Oil Refineries Ltd., Fedbank Financial Services Ltd., Flair Writing Industries Ltd, and Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) Ltd sustained the IPO pulse in India's primary markets. Analysts noted that the week ending November 24 was one of the busiest weeks for primary market in recent years, as the five mainboard IPOs opened to raise ₹7,377 crore.
