IPO Review: 72 IPOs hit the primary market this year so far; experts expect the trend to continue2 min read 22 Sep 2023, 01:27 PM IST
Indian IPO market booming with 72 offerings so far this year, 62 of which are in the green. Experts expect the trend to continue in the short term.
The Indian primary market is witnessing a boom at the current juncture. Some 72 initial public offerings (IPOs) have hit the Indian primary market this year so far out of which 28 are on the BSE main board and the remaining 44 are SME IPOs. The point to be noted is that 62 IPOs of the total 72 are in the green with respect to their issue prices, indicating the bullish undercurrent of the secondary market.
