IPO Review: The initial public offerings for Afcons Infrastructure and Godavari Biorefineries are currently open for subscription. The Godavari Biorefineries IPO will close today (Friday, October 25) and is nearing its full subscription with retail investors leading. Meanwhile, the offering for Afcons Infrastructure, which opened today (Friday, October 25), will remain open until Tuesday, October 29. Overall, in a sluggish market, this issue has had a slow start.

While experts emphasize that both issues are significant and different, they suggest opting for the Afcons Infrastructure IPO over the Godavari Biorefineries IPO.

Afcons Infrastructure IPO versus Godavari Biorefineries IPO The ₹5,430 crore Afcons Infrastructure IPO, leading infrastructure engineering and construction firm of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, consists of a new share issue amounting to ₹1,250 crore alongside an offer for sale (OFS) of up to ₹4,180 crore from promoter Goswami Infratech Private Ltd, as indicated in the prospectus. The firm intends to use ₹80 crore from the new issue proceeds to acquire construction machinery, ₹320 crore to support long-term working capital, ₹600 crore to pay down debt, and the remaining amount for various corporate purposes. The price band has been set in the range of ₹440-463.

Godavari Biorefineries Ltd's initial public offering consists of a fresh equity share issue amounting to ₹325 crore, along with an OFS of 65.27 lakh equity shares priced at ₹230 crore at the upper limit of the price band, provided by promoters and an investor. This results in a total IPO value of ₹555 crore. The pricing range for the offering is set between ₹334 and ₹352 per share. The funds raised from the fresh issue, totalling ₹240 crore, will be directed towards repaying debt, while the remaining funds will be allocated for general corporate purposes.

Here's what expert's say Arun Kejriwal, founder of Kejriwal Research and Investment Services Arun Kejriwal highlighted that Afcons Infrastructure IPO and Godavari Biorefineries IPO are not comparable. Even the size and scale is not comparable. In terms of the size of the issue, revenue of the company, profits of Afcons Infrastructure are more than the profits of Godavari Biorefineries. When we see all these aspects both these IPOs are not comparable as they are completely different business. However, the important thing to note here is that Afcons Infrastructure has a name to showcase where it has done difficult engineering projects.

So for example the Atal Tunnel, was a difficult project, the railway bridge over the river Chenab was a difficult project, where its very very challenging with wind speeds which come in that valley 140-150 km per hour, that kind of windforce and the company has built this project. The price at which the shares are being offered are attractive and there is money on the table for the investors for the short, medium and long term.

In discussing Godavari Biorefineries, Arun noted that the company’s offerings include bio-based chemicals, sugar, various grades of ethanol, and power. None of the business segments dominate, as they all contribute fairly evenly. The most promising area lies in the bio-based chemicals derived from ethanol, though scaling this up will take some time. Given the current capacity and valuation, the company does not present investors with anything particularly appealing or essential to invest in.

Rajan Shinde, Research Analyst, Mehta Equities Ltd Rajan Shinde highlighted that the Afcons Infrastructure IPO presents an opportunity for investors to engage with a premier construction firm within the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, known for its impressive history of managing large and intricate projects on both domestic and international fronts. Shinde believes that Afcons’ diverse portfolio, which includes marine, transportation, bridges, and urban infrastructure, exemplifies its operational excellence by consistently completing projects ahead of schedule. Furthermore, the company’s strong order book and enduring partnerships with renowned global clients such as Arcelor Mittal and Reliance Industries ensure significant revenue visibility.

"Given the company's advanced equipment base and proven execution capabilities and strategic market position make them a key player in infrastructure sectors. Hence, by looking at all attributes we recommend investors to "SUBSCRIBE" the Afcons Infrastructure Ltd for long term perspective only," said Shinde.