IPO rush: Debutant count reached 16-year high in FY24
With India’s share markets touching new highs, the number of companies that tapped into the public markets also rose to a 16-year high in 2023-24. The amount raised through these main board IPOs rose almost 19%.
A buoyant market sentiment encouraged a whopping 76 companies to tap into the public markets in the fiscal year 2023-24, the highest in 16 years. Collectively, these companies raised ₹61,915 crore, a near 19% increase over the previous year, according to data from primedatabase.com.
