IPO rush sets up India’s equity market for another record year
Dipti Sharma , Ranjani Raghavan 5 min read 21 May 2024, 03:38 PM IST
Summary
- Several high-profile companies and startups including Tata Capital, Hexaware, Ola Electric, and Swiggy are preparing for their public market debut in 2024-25
- Investment bankers expect the IPO lineup in FY25 to be twice as many as in FY24, including some that are expected to exceed $1 billion
Led by several billion-dollar share sales and rising issue size, India's IPO market may set a new record in FY25, signalling an enthusiasm undimmed by election jitters.
