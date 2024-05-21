IPO rush sets up India’s equity market for another record year

Ola Electric Mobility, Swiggy Pvt. Ltd, National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL), Afcons Infrastructure Ltd, and FirstCry operator BrainBees Solutions Pvt. Ltd have already approached the Securities and Exchange Board of India, while Tata Capital Ltd, JSW Cement Ltd, and Hexaware Technologies Ltd are also expected to join the queue. Several market experts said the year's IPO rush signals rising investor appetite and the maturing of India’s primary markets.