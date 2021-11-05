Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

After a small pause, the IPO season seems to continue with as many as three companies scheduled to hit the capital markets with their initial public offerings in the second week of November. Fintech firm Paytm, KFC operator Sapphire Foods and analytics company Latent View Analytics will launch their public issue on November 8, 9 and 10 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After a small pause, the IPO season seems to continue with as many as three companies scheduled to hit the capital markets with their initial public offerings in the second week of November. Fintech firm Paytm, KFC operator Sapphire Foods and analytics company Latent View Analytics will launch their public issue on November 8, 9 and 10 respectively.

Paytm: Digital firm One97 Communications, which operates under Paytm brand name, will open its issue on November 8 for subscription in the price band of ₹2,080-2,150 apiece, which will close on November 10. Paytm plans to raise ₹18,300 crore from the IPO which comprises ₹8,300 crore from issuance of fresh equity and ₹10,000 crore from offer for sale (OFS). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Paytm's ₹18,300 crore-offer, if successful, will be the biggest in the country after Coal India's IPO back in 2010 wherein the state-owned company had garnered ₹15,200 crore.

The digital payments and financial services firm on Wednesday raised ₹8,235 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial share sale.

Sapphire Foods: Sapphire Foods India, which operates KFC and Pizza Hut outlets, will launch its initial share-sale on November 9 and conclude on November 11. It has fixed a price band of ₹1,120-1,180 a share for its ₹2,073-crore issue. The IPO will be entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 1,75,69,941 equity shares by promoters and existing shareholders. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Latent View Analytics: The analytics firm has fixed a price band of ₹190-197 a share for its ₹600-crore initial share-sale that opens for public subscription on November 10 and will conclude on November 12. The IPO comprises fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹474 crore and an offer of sale of equity shares to the tune of ₹126 crore by a promoter and existing shareholders.

