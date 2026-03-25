A cooling initial public offering (IPO) market is beginning to weigh on India’s capital formation pipeline, with about ₹18,000 crore in planned fund-raising at risk. Thirteen mainboard companies are nearing their 12-month deadlines by June to launch their issues or lose regulatory approval.
₹18,000-crore IPO pipeline at risk as approvals near expiry
SummaryThe impending expiry of clearances, given by Sebi between April and June 2025, underscores how volatile market conditions are prompting firms to defer listings, raising the prospect of higher costs, delayed timelines and a near-term squeeze on fresh market liquidity.
A cooling initial public offering (IPO) market is beginning to weigh on India’s capital formation pipeline, with about ₹18,000 crore in planned fund-raising at risk. Thirteen mainboard companies are nearing their 12-month deadlines by June to launch their issues or lose regulatory approval.
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