₹18,000-crore IPO pipeline at risk as approvals near expiry

Since January, IPOs have seen their weakest aggregate listing performance since at least 2019, with 11 major issues generating an average listing premium of just 2%. For comparison, at the peak of the IPO boom, the average listing gain across all issuances was 49% in 2024. For the 2025 cohort, this fell to 10.6%. That year, the number of mainboard equities posting listing gains was 67% of the total issuances, before declining to 36% in 2026.