Smaller deal sizes, valuation discipline sustain India’s record IPO rush

Beneath the headlines of record listings, India’s primary market surge is being driven by smaller, downsized offerings as issuers prioritize locking in current liquidity over ambitious fundraising targets.
While the September quarter registered a record 63 initial public offerings (IPOs)—with 32 in September alone, including six on a single day—smaller issues kept values below record levels.
The average IPO size in 2026 stood at about ₹1,450 crore at the end of October. This was across 109 offerings of shares worth a combined ₹1.58 trillion, compared with 103 IPOs that sold ₹1.76 trillion of shares in 2025. Stripping out the four largest IPOs—Jio Platforms Ltd, the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd, Manipal Health Enterprises Ltd and SBI Funds Management Ltd—the average issue size fell to ₹820 crore this year from an average of ₹1,700 crore in 2025.