Smaller deal sizes, valuation discipline sustain India’s record IPO rush

Beneath the headlines of record listings, India’s primary market surge is being driven by smaller, downsized offerings as issuers prioritize locking in current liquidity over ambitious fundraising targets.
Beneath the headlines of record listings, India’s primary market surge is being driven by smaller, downsized offerings as issuers prioritize locking in current liquidity over ambitious fundraising targets.
While the September quarter registered a record 63 initial public offerings (IPOs)—with 32 in September alone, including six on a single day—smaller issues kept values below record levels.
While the September quarter registered a record 63 initial public offerings (IPOs)—with 32 in September alone, including six on a single day—smaller issues kept values below record levels.
The average IPO size in 2026 stood at about ₹1,450 crore at the end of October. This was across 109 offerings of shares worth a combined ₹1.58 trillion, compared with 103 IPOs that sold ₹1.76 trillion of shares in 2025. Stripping out the four largest IPOs—Jio Platforms Ltd, the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd, Manipal Health Enterprises Ltd and SBI Funds Management Ltd—the average issue size fell to ₹820 crore this year from an average of ₹1,700 crore in 2025.
“The record number of IPOs despite weakness in the secondary market reflects the resilience of India’s primary market,” said Pranav Haldea, managing director of Prime Database Group. “However, the underlying trend is one of issuers recalibrating to market realities.”
After a relatively subdued first six months of calendar 2026, IPO activity picked up pace in the September quarter, with share sales of ₹87,680 crore from 63 listings compared with ₹21,500 crore from 23 listings in the first two quarters.
However, according to data from Uniqus Consultech Inc., of the 58 third-quarter IPOs that included the sale of fresh shares, 32 reduced the issue size by an average of more than 20%—some scaling back by as much as 50%—20 issuers kept their offer sizes unchanged and six increased them.
“This sharp decline in average issue size, along with widespread downsizing, suggests that investor appetite is increasingly price-sensitive and selective,” Haldea said.
Changing benchmarks
The shift reflects a fundamental change in institutional investor behavior during pre-IPO roadshows. Facing secondary market weakness, institutional buyers are benchmarking offer valuations against current secondary market multiples rather than peak valuations commanded by listed peers in 2024 and 2025, K Raghuram, partner, accounting & reporting consulting at Uniqus, told Mint.
“This is recalibration, not compromise,” Raghuram said. “Issuers chose market acceptance over the valuations they had aimed for earlier. The roadshow has become the reality check, and the question it asks is simple: Is the valuation aligned with today’s market? Bankers turn that feedback into the final offer, but the push comes from investor appetite.”
Amid valuation discipline, regulatory deadlines and private equity exit mandates, conflict and geopolitical uncertainty early in 2026 delayed companies holding valid IPO approvals from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). A subsequent one-time relief measure by Sebi allowed these companies to complete listings by September, preventing offer documents from lapsing for nine of the third quarter's 63 listings.
Faced with mandatory fund lifespans and steady domestic institutional inflows today, promoters chose to lock in guaranteed liquidity rather than delay offerings in hopes of a secondary market rerating.
“Volume and value have separated, but I would read that as partly structural and partly cyclical,” Raghuram said. “India's pipeline is broadening with more mid-sized, sector-specific companies with credible governance. Most promoters are accepting downsized raises as a pragmatic reset. Listing is a means to an end, not the end itself.”
Strong listing
On the flip side, late-stage IPO size cuts contributed directly to stronger post-listing performances. Average listing price changes rose from a negative 1.44% in the first quarter to about 20% in the third quarter, with 49 of the 63 offerings closing above their issue prices.
Both Haldea and Raghuram said that historically, primary market activity surges during the fourth quarter of a calendar year, skewing the average to the heavier side. There could be a meaningful increase in capital raised in the December quarter, when Jio Platforms and Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses Ltd listed. The pipeline for the quarter includes Cult.fit Ltd and Razorpay Software Ltd.
According to Prime Database, as many as 124 companies have valid Sebi approvals to launch their public issues, collectively worth ₹2.45 trillion, and another 130 companies are awaiting regulatory clearance after filing their offer documents.