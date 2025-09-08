IPO surge ahead on D-Street! WeWork, LG Electronics to boAt — 84 companies have SEBI nod to float IPOs

IPO surge: While the primary market was off to a slow start in 2025, the momentum has certainly picked up pace as the year progressed. Some 53 mainboard IPOs have already hit Dalal Street this year so far, with three more — Urban Company, Dev Accelerator and Shrinagar House of Mangalsutra — set to open this week.

What's more? 84 companies are sitting on the sidelines, waiting to launch their IPOs, set to offer retail and institutional investors a galore of opportunities to tap upcoming and established names.

The optimism in the IPO market stands in contrast to the tepidness visible in the Indian secondary market. Even among foreign portfolio investors, the trend of buying IPOs and selling stocks is evident.

"This divergence—weak secondary trade but robust primary activity—is often seen in maturing markets where domestic pools of capital can anchor issuance even when global sentiment is shaky. It reflects investor preference for new growth stories rather than chasing crowded secondary valuations," said Harshal Dasani, Business Head, INVAsset PMS.

According to information from Prime Database, the IPO momentum could stay strong, as 84 public issues are sitting on SEBI approval and are expected to open in the near future. Some of these companies are looking to raise as much as ₹15,000 crore via an initial share sale.

Upcoming IPOs: Anand Rathi to LG Electronics Among 84 companies that are sitting on SEBI approval for IPOs, the biggest offer could come from LG Electronics. The company is looking to raise RS 15,000 crore, according to reports, and will likely be an offer for sale by the promoters and selling shareholders.

It is followed by Credila Financial Services and Dorf-Ketal Chemicals, which plan to raise ₹5,000 crore each. PhysicsWallah, Hero FinCorp, and WeWork India are among other marquee companies looking to float IPOs.

PhysicsWallah recently filed an updated draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the SEBI for a ₹3,820 crore public offer.

Company Name Date of offer document Issue Size ( ₹ cr) LG Electronics India Ltd. 09-Dec-2024 15,000 Credila Financial Services Ltd. 01-Jan-2025 5,000 Dorf-Ketal Chemicals India Ltd. 27-Jan-2025 5,000 PhysicsWallah Ltd. 19-Mar-2025 3,820 SMPP Ltd. 21-Oct-2024 4,000 Hero FinCorp Ltd. 05-Aug-2024 3,668 Continuum Green Energy Ltd. 16-Dec-2024 3,650 Avanse Financial Services Ltd. 31-Jul-2024 3,500 WeWork India Management Ltd. 04-Feb-2025 3,500 Juniper Green Energy Ltd. 30-Jun-2025 3,000 Manjushree Technopack Ltd. 22-Aug-2024 3,000 Veritas Finance Ltd. 21-Jan-2025 2,800 Prestige Hospitality Ventures Ltd. 28-Apr-2025 2,700 Ecom Express Ltd. 19-Aug-2024 2,600 Imagine Marketing Ltd. 09-Apr-2025 2,000 Innovatiview India Ltd. 17-Feb-2025 2,000 Jain Resource Recycling Ltd. 04-Apr-2025 2,000 Karamtara Engineering Ltd. 27-Jan-2025 1,750 Corona Remedies Ltd. 05-May-2025 1,500 Mouri Tech Ltd. 13-May-2025 1,500 Aye Finance Ltd. 20-Dec-2024 1,450 Park Medi World Ltd. 03-Apr-2025 1,260 Paras Healthcare Ltd. 02-Aug-2024 1,200 Varindera Constructions Ltd. 03-Oct-2024 1,200 Saatvik Green Energy Ltd. 17-Mar-2025 1,150

Imagine Marketing (boAt), Anand Rathi Share and Stockbrokers, Avanse Financial Services and Greave Electric Mobility are also slated to float IPOs.

Can IPO momentum continue? According to analysts, the momentum in India’s IPO market looks set to continue.

"With more than 80 firms holding SEBI approval and several high-profile filings in the pipeline across sectors like technology, healthcare, and renewables, the deal flow remains healthy. Regulatory clearances have accelerated, and issuers are lining up to raise funds amid an accommodative policy backdrop. The RBI’s recent rate cuts have improved funding conditions, while strong domestic flows from mutual funds and retail SIPs provide a reliable anchor for demand," Dasani opined.

Global risks—from foreign outflows to trade tensions—could temper exuberance, but they are unlikely to derail the broader trend, Dasani added.

He believes that the IPO market is positioned to remain one of the brightest spots of Indian capital markets through FY26, supported by domestic liquidity, regulatory momentum, and structural investor appetite for new paper.