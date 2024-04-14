IPO this week: Vodafone Idea FPO, 2 SME issues and 2 new listings scheduled for this week; check full list here
IPO this week: In the small and medium enterprise (SME) sector, Ramdevbaba Solvent and Grill Splendour Services are set to launch their IPOs for subscription.
Indian stock market: The mainboard segment of the primary market will remain quiet for the second consecutive week with no new initial public offerings (IPO) in sight. On the other hand, telecom giant Vodafone Idea, which is currently heavily indebted, will also be kickstarting its ₹18,000 crore FPO next week.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started