Indian stock market: The mainboard segment of the primary market will remain quiet for the second consecutive week with no new initial public offerings (IPO) in sight. On the other hand, telecom giant Vodafone Idea , which is currently heavily indebted, will also be kickstarting its ₹18,000 crore FPO next week.

In the small and medium enterprise (SME) sector, Ramdevbaba Solvent and Grill Splendour Services are set to launch their IPOs for subscription. Alongside these new offerings, Dalal Street will witness the listing of Teerth Gopicon and DGC Cables and Wires.

“India's impressive economic growth, surpassing 7% annually, has captured investor attention. Moreover, a wave of optimism has swept across the nation, drawing retail investors to invest, who are keen to be part of the country's growth narrative. Additionally, leading international investment banks such as Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have hailed India as a premier investment destination for the next decade. Despite the approaching general elections, the pipeline remains robust," said Mahavir Lunawat, Managing Director, Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. - A Leading Mid-Market Investment Bank.

Here's a list of IPOs and FPOs which will remain open this week for subscription -

Vodafone Idea FPO

VI FPO opens for subscription on April 18, 2024 and closes on April 22, 2024. It is a five-day follow-on public offer of ₹18,000 crore.

VI FPO price band is set at ₹10 to ₹11 per share. Axis Capital Limited, Jefferies India Private Limited and SBI Capital Markets Limited are the book running lead managers of the VI FPO, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue.

Grill Splendour Services IPO (Birdy's IPO)

Birdy's IPO opens for subscription on April 15, 2024 and closes on April 18, 2024. It is a fixed price issue of ₹16.47 crores. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 13.73 lakh shares.

Birdy's IPO price is ₹120 per share. Inventure Merchant Banker Services Pvt Ltd is the book running lead manager of the Birdy's IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Birdy's IPO is Rikhav Securities.

Ramdevbaba Solvent IPO

Ramdevbaba Solvent IPO opens for subscription on April 15, 2024 and closes on April 18, 2024. The SME IPO is a book built issue of ₹50.27 crores. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 59.14 lakh shares.

Ramdevbaba Solvent IPO price band is set at ₹80 to ₹85 per share. Choice Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the book running lead manager of the Ramdevbaba Solvent IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Ramdevbaba Solvent IPO is Choice Equity Broking.

Greenhitech Ventures IPO

Greenhitech Ventures IPO bidding opened for subscription on April 12, 2024 and will close on April 16, 2024. The SME is a fixed price issue of ₹6.30 crores. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 12.6 lakh shares.

Greenhitech Ventures IPO price is ₹50 per share. Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the book running lead manager of the Greenhitech Ventures IPO, while Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Greenhitech Ventures IPO is Spread X Securities.

New Listings -

Teerth Gopicon IPO: The allotment for Teerth Gopicon IPO was finalized on Friday, April 12, 2024. Teerth Gopicon IPO will list on NSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Tuesday, April 16, 2024.

DCG Cables & Wires IPO: The allotment for DCG Cables & Wires IPO was finalized on Friday, April 12, 2024. DCG Cables & Wires IPO will list on NSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Tuesday, April 16, 2024.

