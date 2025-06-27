IPO Update: Credila Financial Services files UDRHP-I with SEBI to raise ₹5,000 crores via IPO

IPO Update: Credila Financial Services Ltd has filed its Updated Draft Red Herring Prospectus (UDRHP-I) with the capital market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), for an initial public offering (IPO).

Credila Financial Services ranks as the second quickest expanding education-focused non-banking financial company (NBFC) in India concerning the annual growth of Net Loans, registering a year-on-year increase of 47.67% from the Financial Years 2024 to 2025, as reported by an industry analysis.

Also Read | Wakefit Innovations files draft papers with SEBI for ₹468 crore IPO

As of March 31, 2025, the company holds the title of the largest education-oriented NBFC in India, boasting Net Loans totaling ₹41,469 crores; a restated net profit after tax of ₹990 crores for the Financial Year 2025; and record disbursements amounting to ₹14,089 crores for the Financial Year 2024.

The company stands out as the fastest growing education-focused NBFC in India, achieving a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 64.96% in Net Loans between the Financial Years 2023 and 2025, alongside a year-on-year increase of 84.26% in assets under management (AUM) from March 31, 2023, to March 31, 2024.

IPO details The company intends to raise capital through an initial public offering. The total size of the issue amounts to ₹5,000 crores, which includes a fresh equity share issue worth up to ₹3,000 crores and an offer for sale of equity shares totaling ₹2,000 crores, each with a face value of ₹10.

The offer for sale of equity shares totaling ₹2,000 crores (with a face value of ₹10 each) includes up to ₹950 crores from Kopvoorn B.V. (Promoter Selling Shareholder) and up to ₹1,050 crores from HDFC Bank Ltd (Other Selling Shareholder).

The Book Running Lead Managers for the issue are Axis Capital Limited, Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Private Limited, IIFL Capital Services Limited (previously known as IIFL Securities Limited), and Jefferies India Private Limited.