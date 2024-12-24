IPO Update: Greaves Electric Mobility Limited has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the capital market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), for an initial public offering (IPO). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The firm is among the pioneers in India’s electric vehicle (EV) market and has played a key role in promoting EV adoption in the country, as noted in the CRISIL Report. The firm provides a comprehensive range of vehicles in the electric two-wheeler (E-2W) and three-wheeler (3W) categories, serving both B2C and B2B clients for personal and commercial uses. As highlighted in the CRISIL Report, the company has been involved in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles for more than 16 years and has built a significant foothold in the E-2W sector.

As of September 30, 2024, Greaves Electric Mobility managed three manufacturing plants situated in key areas of Ranipet (Tamil Nadu), Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh), and Toopran (Telangana). For Fiscal 2024, the company's operational revenue totaled Rs. 611.8 crores, while for the six months ending September 30, 2024, it amounted to Rs. 302.2 crores.

Greaves Electric Mobility is a material subsidiary of Greaves Cotton Ltd.

IPO details The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares amounting to up to ₹1,000 crores and an Offer for Sale (OFS) consisting of up to 18,93,98,200 equity shares (18.9 crore shares) by the selling shareholders.

Within the OFS segment, Greaves Cotton, acting as the promoter selling shareholder, plans to sell 5.1 crore equity shares, while Abdul Latif Jameel Green Mobility Solutions DMCC, the Investor Selling Shareholder, will sell 138,398,200 equity shares (13.8 crore shares).

The company, after discussions with the BRLMs, may contemplate a Pre-IPO placement totaling up to Rs. 200 crores, ahead of filing the Red Herring Prospectus.

The firm intends to allocate the net proceeds from the fresh issue for investment in product and technology development as well as enhancing capabilities at its Technology Centre located in Bengaluru (Rs. 375.2 crores); building in-house battery assembly capabilities (Rs. 82.9 crores); financing the expansion of manufacturing capacity at Bestway Agencies Private Ltd (a wholly owned Material Subsidiary) (Rs. 19.8 crores); funding the expansion of manufacturing capacity at MLR Auto Ltd (a Material Subsidiary) (Rs. 38.2 crores); raising the company's stake in MLR through acquisitions (Rs. 73.6 crores); boosting digitization and implementing information technology infrastructure (Rs. 27.8 crores); and supporting inorganic growth through unspecified acquisitions along with general corporate purposes.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd, IIFL Capital Services Ltd, and JM Financial Ltd serve as the book running lead managers for the issue.