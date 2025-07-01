IPO vs FPO: 3 key differences every investor must know

Initial public offerings (IPOs) often attract investor interest, offering a rare chance to get in early on emerging businesses. For companies, an IPO is a vital way to raise capital, while allowing promoters to unlock the value of their investments.

But once a business is listed, it has many ways to raise funds, and a follow-on public offer is one such among them. But many investors remain confused between an IPO and an FPO. Let's simplify.

IPO vs FPO The initial public offering and follow-on public offering are the two most common ways for a company to raise funds from the stock market. An initial public offering is when a business generates cash for the first time by issuing shares to the public. On the other hand, FPO refers to when shares are offered for sale several times in a row.

They can be explained and differentiated on different parameters. But firstly, let us understand IPO and FPO in detail.

What is an IPO? IPO is the process through which private firms or organisations sell some parts of their stake to investors for the first time to enable the firm to expand in the future. Through this transfer of stakes, a privately held organisation becomes a public organisation.

What is an FPO? FPO is the process through which companies that are already listed on the stock exchange sell a part of their stake to investors. This procedure is followed after the IPO. It is of two types - dilutive and non-dilutive. In a dilutive public offering, share capital increases, whereas it remains unchanged in the non-dilutive offerings.

Difference between IPO and FPO IPO vs FPO - Risks and Returns FPOs are considered less risky when compared to IPOs. IPOs are the first issue and investors are not well-acquainted with the financial prospects of the organisation.

Whereas FPOs are considered a much safer option as the company is already listed on the stock exchange and the investors can have a detailed study about the shareholders, management and financial areas of the company.

FPOs are generally the second or subsequent issue. IPOs, however, are expected to provide greater returns to the investors when compared to FPOs.

IPO vs FPO - Objective The primary objective of an IPO is to maximise funds through investment by the general public. The share capital in an IPO rises as the firm issues new capital to the public in preparation for its IPO.

Whereas FPOs are generally issued for two reasons. Either to raise funds to clear off debts or to expand the business or to sell off shares privately held by individuals.

IPO vs FPO - Performance In the case of an IPO, some Investors do not rely on the company's red herring prospectus. They subscribe to an IPO because of the company's market interest, management, and debt on the books, among other factors. Investors in this case have no information or experience with the firm.