IPO Watch: 4 mainboard IPOs open next week, Tata Technologies IPO, IREDA IPO, among others; here's all you need to know
Gandhar Oil Refinery India, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency, Tata Technologies, and Fedbank Financial Services are among the IPOs set to hit the primary market next week.
Four mainboard initial public offers (IPOs) are going to hit the primary market next week, which makes it an extremely busy week for investors as the Diwali celebrations and market holidays draw to an end this week. Gandhar Oil Refinery India IPO, Fedbank Financial Services IPO, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency IPO (IREDA IPO) and the most awaited IPO of the year Tata Technologies IPO will open for subscription next week.
