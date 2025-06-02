IPO Watch: Coal India arms BCCL files draft papers with SEBI for IPO

IPO Watch: State-owned Coal India arm Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL) has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the capital market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), for an initial public offering (IPO).

BCCL, founded with the goal of extracting and providing premium coking coal, is crucial for the country's steel industry, which depends significantly on the coal supplied by the company for its production and manufacturing activities.

This announcement follows the recent submission of draft documents to SEBI by Coal Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd (CMPDIL), a subsidiary of Coal India, for its initial public offering, as per reports.

Coal India contributes to more than 80% of the coal production in the country. Coal India has announced a 12% increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching ₹9,604.02 crore for the March quarter of 2025, driven by increased revenue. In the same period last year, the company reported a net profit of ₹8,572.14 crore.

IPO Details The issue will consist solely of an offer for sale, as BCCL will not be issuing any new shares. Coal India Ltd intends to divest up to 46.5 crore shares.

The draft red herring prospectus...of Bharat Coking Coal Ltd has been submitted to SEBI, BSE, and NSE," CIL mentioned in a statement to BSE. The DRHP is an initial document that a company presents to SEBI for a public offering.

This DRHP filing relates to the anticipated initial public offering (IPO) of BCCL, which includes an offer for sale of as many as 465,700,000 equity shares by Coal India Limited, pending the acquisition of necessary approvals, market conditions, and other pertinent factors, the company stated.

