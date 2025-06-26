IPO Watch: Fintech firm Pine Labs files draft papers with SEBI to raise funds via IPO: Report

Indian fintech firm Pine Labs has filed for an initial public offering, draft papers showed on Thursday, with the company set to issue fresh shares worth 26 billion rupees ($304 million).

Pine Labs offers full stack payment solutions including point-of-sale machines to merchants for card payments and competes with Paytm and Walmart's PhonePe.

Existing investors, which include Peak XV, Paypal and Mastercard, are selling up to 147.8 million shares in the IPO.

Proceeds from the fresh shares issued will be used for investing in overseas units to expand the firm's presence beyond India, develop technology and pare down borrowings, draft papers showed.

Morgan Stanley, Citi and Jefferies are among the book running lead managers of the offering.

India's IPO market has experienced a slow start this year; however, foreign investors are beginning to return to local equities after a significant withdrawal, drawn in by substantial block trades that often signal a forthcoming recovery in IPO activity.

Pine Labs generated a revenue of 13.41 billion rupees in fiscal year 2024, an increase from 12.91 billion rupees in 2023, while its losses grew to 1.87 billion rupees compared to 562 million in the same timeframe, as detailed in its prospectus.

($1 = 85.6150 Indian rupees)