IPO Watch: Hero Motors refiles draft papers for ₹1,200 crore IPO

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published1 Jul 2025, 11:35 AM IST
IPO Watch: Hero Motors has refiled its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise 1,200 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).

Hero Motors provides a wide range of solutions, including design, prototyping, validation, development, and delivery of system-level powertrain solutions for both electric and non-electric powertrains. It is one of the pioneering companies in India to seize the global e-bike powertrain market opportunity, granting it a significant first-mover advantage in this sector.

As of December 31, 2024, the company operated six manufacturing facilities across India, the United Kingdom, and Thailand, strategically positioned to ensure proximity to customers and maintain cost-effectiveness.

Hero Motors’ operational revenue rose from 914.19 crore in fiscal 2022 to 1,064.39 crore in fiscal 2024, with 807.26 crore recorded in the nine months leading up to December 31, 2024.

Additionally, gross profit improved from 281.38 crore in fiscal 2022 to 419.37 crore in fiscal 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.08%, and was 330.47 crore in the nine months ended December 31, 2024. Meanwhile, profit after tax amounted to 17.04 crore in fiscal 2024 and reached 22.39 crore in the nine months concluded on December 31, 2024.

Hero Motors IPO details

The initial public offering (IPO) has a face value of 10 and comprises a fresh issue of stocks valued at up to 800 crore in addition to an offer for sale (OFS) up to 400 crore by the promoters. The OFS includes shares worth 390 crore from O P Munjal Holdings and 5 crore each from Bhagyoday Investments and Hero Cycles.

The funds raised from the fresh issue of shares will be allocated as follows: 285 crore for the repayment, prepayment, or full or partial redemption of certain outstanding borrowings of the Company; 237 crore for capital expenses related to purchasing equipment necessary for expanding the capacity of its facility in Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh; for funding potential acquisitions and other strategic initiatives; and for general corporate purposes.

ICICI Securities Limited, DAM Capital Advisors Limited, and JM Financial Limited serve as the book-running lead managers for the issue, while KFin Technologies Limited acts as the registrar for the offer.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

