IPO Watch: Infraprime Logistics Technologies Ltd has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with BSE SME for an initial public offering (IPO).

Infraprime Logistics Technologies Ltd is a logistics solutions provider driven by technology, concentrating on heavy-duty transportation while prioritising the integration of electric vehicles into logistics operations. The company serves sectors such as infrastructure, construction, steel, cement, and mining, delivering comprehensive transportation solutions to enhance supply chain efficiency. It operates utilising an asset-light model.

Additionally, the company has a global presence via its subsidiary, Next Gen Logistics Technologies Pte. Ltd., located in Singapore, which is committed to the development of cutting-edge logistics and transportation technologies.

With a goal to enter new markets, the company is focused on improving EV infrastructure, refining logistics operations, and fostering innovation to position itself as a frontrunner in the organised logistics industry, supporting the transforming industrial landscape in India.

For the fiscal year ending on 31st March 2024, the company reported revenues of ₹10,973.16 lakhs, an EBITDA of ₹2,445.04 lakhs, and a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹1,525.85 lakhs. For the six months concluded on 30th September 2024, the company recorded revenue of ₹6,152.64 lakhs, an EBITDA of ₹1,342.43 lakhs, and a PAT of ₹770.11 lakhs.

As per DRHP, the company's listed peers are Premier Roadlines Ltd (with a P/E of 8.93), and AVG Logistics Ltd (with a P/E of 21.76).

IPO details The company intends to offer 39,66,400 new equity shares with a nominal value of ₹10 each.

As the company proceeds with its IPO initiatives, the funds raised will be directed towards security deposits for the finance leasing of trucks (“Vehicles”) and related equipment (“Trailers”), enhancing technology infrastructure for our current operations, addressing working capital needs, and general corporate objectives. This investment will bolster the company's strategic goals, improve its competitive position, and facilitate long-term growth.

Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited has been selected as the Book Running Lead Manager for the issue, while Mas Services Limited will act as the Registrar for the issue.