IPO Watch: Jain Resource Recycling, Runwal Enterprises files draft papers with SEBI for IPO

The funds from this fresh issue will be allocated as follows: ₹200 crore will be used to repay or prepay, either in full or in part, certain existing borrowings of the company; ₹450 crore will be directed to investments in its major subsidiaries, including Susneh Infrapark Private Limited and Runwal Residency Private Limited, as well as its subsidiary, Evie Real Estate Private Limited, for the purposes of repaying or prepaying all or part of their outstanding debts; financing the acquisition of prospective real estate projects; and addressing general corporate needs.