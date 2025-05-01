IPO Watch: Jinkushal Industries files draft papers with SEBI for IPO

IPO Watch: Jinkushal Industries Ltd has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the capital market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), for an initial public offering (IPO).

Jinkushal Industries specializes in the global export of both new/customized and used/refurbished construction machinery. The company focuses on trading construction equipment such as hydraulic excavators, motor graders, backhoe loaders, soil compactors, wheel loaders, bulldozers, cranes, and asphalt pavers.

According to the CareEdge Report, Jinkushal Industries holds the position of the largest Non-OEM exporter of construction machines, boasting a market share of 6.9%. The firm is promoted by Mr. Anil Kumar Jain, Mr. Abhinav Jain, Ms. Sandhya Jain, Ms. Tithi Jain, and Ms. Yashasvi Jain.

Jinkushal Industries has a steady history of financial success, which has resulted in a robust balance sheet. The company has shown impressive financial outcomes, attaining a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 56.7% in revenue. Jinkushal Industries' Return on Equity (ROE) is 42.18%, indicating its proficiency in leveraging capital investments to foster sustainable growth.

The firm focuses on refurbishment, reuse, and supporting the circular economy while maintaining environmental responsibility. It enjoys a varied market presence and provides optimized machine solutions. The company has established an effective supply chain infrastructure that bolsters its primary business in the export trade of construction machinery.

IPO Details The public offer consists of an issuance of 96.5 lakh equity shares with a face value of Rs. 10 each; this includes a new issue of up to 86.5 lakh equity shares and a sell-off of up to 10 lakh equity shares.

Jinkushal Industries intends to use the funds raised from the Fresh Issue to support its Working Capital Requirements and for General Corporate Purposes.

GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited serves as the sole Book Running Lead Manager (BRLM) for the planned IPO.