IPO Watch: Rays Power Infra raises ₹54 crore via pre-IPO placement
Rays Power Infra completes ₹54 crores Pre-IPO round to increase investor trust. Plans to refile DRHP for larger fund at better valuation. Exciting growth opportunities ahead with strategic alliances and capital raising.
Rays Power Infra IPO: The integrated solar power firm Rays Power Infra IPO announced the completion of its Pre-IPO round of ₹54 crores in order to raise funds and increase investor trust. As part of this process, the company intends to refile its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the capital market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started