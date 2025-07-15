IPO Watch: Savy Infra IPO opens on July 21; issue price band set at ₹114 to ₹120 apiece; check GMP

Savy Infra and Logistics Ltd IPO will open for subscription on Monday, July 21 and close on Wednesday, July 23. Savy Infra IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹114 to ₹120 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each. Bids can be made for a minimum of 1,200 equity shares and in multiples of 1,200 equity shares thereafter.

Savy Infra and Logistics Ltd is an EPC firm that focuses on earthworks and foundation preparation for various infrastructure initiatives, which encompass road construction, embankment building, sub-grade preparation, and surface paving.

The organisation provides demolition services, carefully dismantling buildings to pave the way for new developments.

It follows an asset-light business model, offering specialised services by leasing trucks and drivers while overseeing the logistics of transportation.

The company also leases advanced equipment, such as rock breakers and heavy excavators, utilising mechanical excavators for excavation tasks. Services provided include shoring, strutting, side protection, slush removal, and the disposal of excavated materials.

It has successfully carried out EPC and logistics projects in states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, and Odisha.

Also Read | WeWork India Management, Studds Accessories get SEBI nod to launch IPO

Savy Infra IPO details Savy Infra IPO consists of a fresh issue of 58,32,000 equity shares, aggregating to ₹69.98 crore. There's no offer for sale (OFS) component.

The Savy Infra IPO intends to use the net proceeds to meet the company's working capital needs and for various corporate objectives.

Unistone Capital Pvt Ltd serves as the book-running lead manager for the Savy Infra IPO, whereas Maashitla Securities Private Limited acts as the registrar for this offering.

Savy Infra IPO GMP today Savy Infra IPO GMP today or grey market premium was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹120 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.