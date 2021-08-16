IPO-bound companies hit by surprise lawsuits, complaints; claim mischief

“IPO is a high profile and a very sensitive event for any company and we have seen in many instances that various parties come forward at this time with lawsuits or complaints to the regulators to settle old pending disputes or personal grievances. Given the very public nature of an IPO, these disputes get highlighted significantly. And if these disputes emerge close to the IPO and the listing then it has a significant impact on the price of the stock. Sometimes these cases are just mischievous attempts to arm-twist the companies for monetary settlement or just to get some publicity," said an investment banker who advises on IPOs, speaking on condition of anonymity.

