IPO-bound  cos  wary  as  Sebi tightens promoter norms

“Often, promoters have estranged relationships with family members and, thus, they seek an exemption from Sebi to exclude these family members from the promoter group. However, seeking an exemption on the basis of an affidavit or an MoU, which, given the nature of the relationships, may not result in a successful attempt and may have far-reaching consequences. To begin with, the information about such promoter group may not be complete, which would subject the company to regulatory penalties by failure to make necessary disclosures in the offer document, and such promoter group entity post-listing may not adhere to the regulatory restrictions set out by Sebi under its regulatory framework, resulting in further challenges for the IPO-bound company," said a capital markets lawyer, one of the two people cited above, adding that investment banks have reached out to Sebi to rethink the changes.