Klarna IPO: Swedish fintech major Klarna, which is gearing up for a listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), has entered a payments partnership with online food and grocery delivery firm DoorDash. According to Reuters, Klarna seeks to raise at least $1 billion in its upcoming initial public offering (IPO) and targets a valuation of more than $15 billion in the listing.

According to the news agency, DoorDash customers could either pay in full in four interest-free installments or defer payments until later. As part of the agreement, DoorDash customers could either pay in full in four interest-free installments or defer payments until later, with Klarna's model.

The deal could add to Klarna's momentum ahead of its IPO. It comes days after Klarna said it was partnering with consumer finance app OnePay to offer installment loans for purchases at retail giant Walmart in the US. Klarna disclosed a 24 per cent revenue surge for 2024 as it moves toward a long-awaited market debut that could be one of the most high-profile listings this year.

Klarna IPO Details According to its filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Klarna had a net income of $21 million on revenue of $2.81 billion for 2024, compared with a net loss of $244 million on revenue of $2.28 billion a year earlier. Klarna, which reshaped online shopping by pioneering the short-term financing model, did not disclose the size of its proposed IPO.

The company's latest step comes as stock market volatility in the US, driven by renewed recession fears and uncertainty over US President Donald Trump's tariffs, threatens to stall a recovery in the IPO market. Klarna's decision to go public now comes as a key test for fintech IPO appetite, following a period of weak listings and tighter funding for private firms.

According to Bloomberg, Klarna is seeking to raise at least $1 billion in the IPO and is targeting a valuation of more than $15 billion in the market listing. The company and some of its shareholders are selling shares in the offering.