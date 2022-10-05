IPO-bound OYO's valuation dips in private market after reported markdown by SoftBank2 min read . Updated: 05 Oct 2022, 11:31 AM IST
- Oyo disclosed its latest financials in an IPO filing addendum last month, with the numbers showing narrower losses
The valuation of IPO-bound OYO in the private market has dipped to around $6.5 billion, reported news agency PTI, after reports suggested that SoftBank Group Corp has slashed the valuation of Oyo Hotels on its books by more than 20%.