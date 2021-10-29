Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Markets / Ipo / IPO-bound SJS Enterprises raises 240 crore from anchor investors

IPO-bound SJS Enterprises raises 240 crore from anchor investors

SJS Enterprises IPO, with a price band of 531-542 a share, will open on November 1 and conclude on November 3.
2 min read . 10:19 PM IST PTI

The 800-crore IPO is entirely an offer for sale of shares worth 710 crore by Evergraph Holdings Pte Ltd and shares to the tune of 90 crore by KA Joseph

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

SJS Enterprises on Friday said it has raised 240 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial share-sale, which opens for public subscription on Monday. The company has decided to allocate a total of 44,28,043 equity shares to 18 anchor investors at 542 apiece, aggregating the transaction size to 240 crore, according to a circular uploaded on BSE website.

Goldman Sachs, Nomura Singapore, Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius, Societe Generale, Axis Mutual Fund and Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund among others have been allocated shares.

The 800-crore IPO is entirely an offer for sale of shares worth 710 crore by Evergraph Holdings Pte Ltd and shares to the tune of 90 crore by KA Joseph.

At present, Evergraph Holdings and KA Joseph owns 77.86 per cent and 20.74 per cent stake in the company, respectively.

The company will not receive any proceeds from the offer. The issue, with a price band of 531-542 a share, will open on November 1 and conclude on November 3. Half of the issue size has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 35 per cent for retail investors and the remaining 15 per cent for non-institutional investors.

SJS Enterprises is a leading players in the Indian decorative aesthetics industry offering the widest range of aesthetics products in the country.

It is a "design-to-delivery" aesthetics solutions provider with the ability to design, develop and manufacture a diverse product portfolio. It cater to the requirements of the two-wheeler, passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle, consumer appliance, medical  devices, farm equipment and sanitary ware industries. 

According to the company's website, its product offerings include decals and body graphics, 2D appliques and dials, 3D appliques and dials, 3D lux badges, domes, overlays, aluminum badges, in-mould label or in-mould decoration, lens mask assembly and chrome-plated, printed and painted injection moulded plastic parts.

Axis Capital, Edelweiss Financial Services and IIFL Securities are the book running lead managers to the issue. The equity shares of the company will be listed on the BSE and NSE.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

